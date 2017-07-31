Search for suspect continues after high-speed chase in Ingham County

INGHAM CO., Mich (WLNS) – Police in Lansing and Ingham County are searching for the driver after a high-speed chase led to a crash into a telephone pole.

It started in Eaton County’s Delhi Township around 12:45 a.m. when police tried to stop a car for not having tail-lights near the intersection of Aurelius Road and Garden Gate south of Holt.

The driver took off eventually heading west on Jolly Road where they lost control and crashed the car into a telephone pole.

But it wasn’t over.

Police say the driver got out of the wrecked car and took off running.

Police searched the area with K-9 units but so far haven’t been able to find the driver.

This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.