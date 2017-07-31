Record number of Michigan schools to begin early

DETROIT (AP) – A record number of school districts in Michigan are bypassing the state’s 11-year ban on starting school before Labor Day and opening their doors to students in August.

The Detroit News reports that more than 120 school districts across the state have received waivers from the Michigan Department of Education that release them from the requirement to start school after the late summer holiday.

A bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Marty Knollenberg in March seeking to allow Michigan schools to open before Labor Day without state approval. State officials say the bill remains on the Senate floor and isn’t expected to impact the upcoming school year. Knollenberg said Friday that the bill is in the best interest of the state’s schoolchildren.