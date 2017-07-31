More dogs rescued from Thursday’s dog fighting ring bust

Ingham County Animal Control officials say investigators rescued an additional 7 dogs in connection to Thursday’s dog fighting ring bust.

Meaning now, the grand total of dogs rescued from this ring, stands at 55.

“The people we’re working with now are operating at a very high level, we’re talking about fights where the betting and the prize money can get up to about 100-thousand dollars or more,” says Director of the Ingham County Animal Control, John Dinon.

Dinon says, investigators have been working since April to track down suspects, and in 3 months, they have found more than 50 dogs in connection to this dog fighting ring, including the 33 last week.

“We’re happy to deprive these people of their source of income since it comes at the cost of the welfare of these animals,” says Dinon.

Dinon says, dog fighters sometimes crop off their dog’s ears and tail to limit areas another dog can grab during a fight.

He also says, dogs involved in fighting, are typically raised in isolation, spending their lives in heavy chains, as owners build the dog’s muscles.

Something Dinon says, he sees often during rescues.

“They’re conditioned like athletes, at this level, they do train their dogs very well to be able to fight and sustain themselves during a fight.,” says Dinon.

A single dog fight can last an hour or longer, and will continue until a dog can’t go on.

He says, investigators have seized an enormous amount of evidence from those who may be involved.

“They use treadmills for conditioning, fly poles, which are springy devices with a rope and a bait on them that the dogs grab them and hang by to shake and strengthen their jaws,” says Dinon.

Dinon says, dog fighting is not un-common in Ingham County, and the rings are harder to bust than one might expect.

But it’s worth it, to remove the dogs from this type of vicious activity.

“Dog fighters will tell you that they love their dogs, but if you loved your dog you wouldn’t subject them to this kind of brutality and awful treatment,” says Dinon.

Dinon says, if you notice someone with a number of dogs tied to heavy chains in a backyard, and people coming and going from the house, you should notify police or Ingham county animal control because these are warning signs of possible dog fighters.