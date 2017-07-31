Livingston County to debut new voting machines

(WLNS) – Election officials in Livingston County will get new high-tech voting equipment today.

It will be tested throughout the week and distributed around Livingston County beginning next Monday.

According to our media partners at WHMI the new machines will produce results much more quickly on election night and at a lower cost.

The old voting equipment will still be used for the August 8 primary and the new machines will be in place for the November general election.

Ingham County is also in the process of updating voting machines, adding touchscreen technology in an effort to streamline the voting process.