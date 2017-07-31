Ingham County Fair opens to public today

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – It wouldn’t be summer without the fair and people can kick off their celebrations at the Ingham County Fair today.

The fair hosted dog and horse shows over the weekend but today it opens to everyone.

Most of the fair is free for the public to attend but tonight’s major event is the truck and tractor pull which costs $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Later this week you can take in an antique tractor pull, a draft horse pull, craft demonstrations and lots of free kids’ activities.

