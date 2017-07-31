‘Farrah” Pet Of The Day July 31

Meet “Farrah” our Pet Of The Day today. Farrah is slightly shy, but friendly little girl. She is approx 5-6 years old and weighs 11 lbs. Farrah likes to be held, and close to her person. She will need a patient and kind owner that will allow her to develop some trust with you. She also is friendly with other little dogs.

Farrah has some skin issues being addressed. She is missing much of her hair on her back legs & lower back. She is also now on a limited ingredient diet to start ruling out food allergies. We have not resolved the issue at this point and Farrah’s new family will have to also have to be open to working on this with her.

Farrah’s adoption fee is $125. We are looking for a special home for her that is willing to deal with her ongoing skin issues. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Farrah by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 or online at http://www.eatoncountyhumanesociety.org .