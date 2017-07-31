Driver get probation for crash that killed 2 cyclists

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – A motorist who authorities say fatally injured two bicyclists in southern Michigan has been sentenced to two years on probation.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports the judge also ordered 76-year-old Raymond McKnight of Brooklyn, Michigan, to pay $1,520 in fines and fees at his sentencing Monday.

McKnight pleaded no contest in June to two misdemeanor counts of committing a moving violation causing death. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing.

Authorities say McKnight was driving Oct. 7 in Jackson County’s Norvell Township when his car struck 66-year-old Mary Massengill and 62-year-old Deborah Patterson while they rode on the shoulder, a designated bike path. Massengill died at the scene and Patterson died later.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s