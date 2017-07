LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Amazon recently reached out to merchants around the country offering to buy their inventory at full price in order to keep their products in stock online.

This is a big discount for merchants because most have to pay to use Amazon services such as their packaging, customer service and delivery.

Some merchants have called out the retail giant saying this is a sure way to rake up counterfeit products.

