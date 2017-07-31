Consumers Energy gets green light for rate hike

Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are a Consumers Energy customer you can expect to see a bump in your bill.

The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved a $29,211,000 gas rate increase for the utility.

That’s a lot less than the $90 million hike the utility requested.

And customers are already paying for part of the increase.

In January Consumers Energy legally self-increased its rates $20 million.

The utility was anticipating approval of a rate increase by the MPSC this year.

Since January Consumers Energy customers have been paying an average of 72 cents more per month.

With today’s increase the average user will see an additional increase of less than one dollar.

Consumers Energy says it will use the extra money to upgrade and modernize its natural gas distribution network.

That, according to the Commission, was enough of a reason to justify the rate hike.

