CATA public listening session aims to help draft new CEO qualifications

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority plays a crucial role for the city of Lansing so it’s only fitting that the people searching for its new leader would want to hear from the public on that decision.

The recruiting process to find a new CEO for CATA is underway as the current Executive Director Sandy Draggoo is set to retire in February after 32 years of service.

Officials from the transportation company say they want to hear from the public before they bring in a new leader.

Monday night CATA CEO Search Committee will hold a public listening session on what qualities they would like to see in the authority’s next leader.

They will also discuss what issues they should tackle in the years to come.

You can take part and make your voice heard at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The information gathered will be used to create a leadership profile.

That document will then be a guiding factor during the recruitment process.

You can also participate online by filling in this CATA survey.