MISSING: Police searching for 10 month old baby taken by father

WLNS – The Michigan State Police issued an endangered child alert for a missing 10-month old baby who was taken by his father.

Police believe his father, Richard Humphrey, is driving a black 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and a missing front bumper. It also has a red ratchet strap holding up the tailgate. The driver’s side door handle is also missing.

The 10-month old, named Richard Humphrey Jr. was last seen in the Jackson area.

Humphrey Jr. is 24 inches tall, weighs 22 pounds, and has blonde/bald hair with blue eyes. He’s wearing a diaper.

Authorities say Humphrey Jr.’s mother, Rebecca Barley filed a temporary order on July 28 for sole custody of the 10-month old who is currently living with his father.

Humphrey does not have a home and Barley is concerned for her son’s safety due to prior abuse and violent incidents.

Police say he has also threatened to leave the state and Barley is concerned for her child’s welfare.

If you have any information on their whereabouts or happen to see the car Humphrey is driving, call the Mason Police Dept. at 517-676-2458 or 911.

