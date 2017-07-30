Lansing City Clerk extends absentee walk-in voting hours

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The August primary is fast approaching and Lansing’s City Clerk Chris Swope wants to make sure the voting process runs smoothly for everyone, especially those who plan to cast an absentee ballot.

Starting today, Swope extended walk-in hours for the South Washington office complex.

Many people tend to take trips and go on vacation during the summer months and with the primary election happening, too it makes it harder for voters to get to the polls.

To make it easier and eliminate some of the hurdles people may face, Swope decided to extend evening and weekend hours for absentee voters leading up to election day on August 8th.

The South Washington office was open from 12-4 p.m. today but if you didn’t get a chance to make it out don’t worry because hours will be extended on Wednesday of this week as well with doors open through 7 p.m.

Once the weekend rolls around on Saturday August 8th, doors will be open from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Voters can also drop off their ballots to the clerk’s office at City Hall located in downtown Lansing on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Swope says 5800 absentee ballots were sent out this year and so far 3300 people have returned them…which is a relatively high number when compared to the city’s last primary.

If you’re new to filling out an absentee, the process is simple and Swope says all you need is a photo ID.

“You fill out the application, we hand you the ballot…if you want you can step in the hall and fill out your ballot and turn it in right away or you can take it with you and then you can mail it back, we have a 24 hour drop box at City Hall and here at South Washington,” said Swope.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is next Monday, August 7th at 4 p.m. and that ballot must be voted in person.

If you’re dropping your ballot off on Election Day, the deadline to do so is no later than 8 p.m.