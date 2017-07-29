One dead, 3 injured after crash in Eaton County

Published:

VERMONTVILLE, MI (WLNS) – An 87 year-old woman is dead and three others were injured after a two vehicle crash in Eaton County.

It happened just after 10 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of M-79 and Ionia Road in Vermontville Twp.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 87 year-old woman from Charlotte was traveling southbound on Ionia Road when she failed to stop or yield to vehicle heading westbound on M-79.

After the vehicles collided, both traveled off the southwest corner of the intersection.

The 87 year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people were inside the other vehicle which was driven by an 80 year-old man from California.

Both the driver and front seat passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A back seat passenger was treated and released on scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

