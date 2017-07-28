Scottish Highland Games begins Saturday in Jackson

(WLNS) – This weekend the Scottish Highland Games are coming to Ella Sharp Park in Jackson.

It’s a competition between athletes using equipment that would have been readily available in Scotland centuries ago, such as heavy rocks and logs.

While there are many Scottish highland games across Michigan in the summer, these are the first games in mid-Michigan. The athletes are all amateurs, though some compete in world master’s championships every other year.

All of the participants will be dressed in traditional clothing.

That means men in kilts proudly bearing their clan tartan.

There is great pride and tradition in wearing the tartan and for spectators it all adds up to a colorful event.

It all kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson and is free to the public.

Watch the video above for more information and a demonstration of the events.

