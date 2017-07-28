New trial date for Jackson Co. man accused of killing two men outside home

By Published:

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – A new trial date has been set for the man accused in the deaths of two Jackson County men.

Tracy Lawrence, 54, will now face trial for second degree murder October 23.

The date was changed because the prosecution appealed to a higher court to block information entering the trial about what the victims were doing the morning of the shooting.

This week the Michigan Court of Appeals denied that request.

The information that is at the center of the legal moves is what the two 18-year-olds were doing before they were shot and killed on Lawrence’s Springport Township property in June 2016.

Investigators say the teens were breaking into homes in the area and stealing tools.

Authorities say Lawrence shot them when he found them on his property near his pickup truck.

Lawrence is charged with shooting and killing Hunter Lintz and Matthew McMillen.

Lawrence says the teens trespassed on his property.

His attorneys argue their client felt like his life was in danger as the two teens broke into Lawrence’s vehicle.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

