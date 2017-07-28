New Michigan law makes roadway donations legal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a law making roadway donations legal after the attorney general said Michigan’s traffic code didn’t allow them.

Charities or civic groups can solicit donations on public streets if they follow rules set by local governments. They must carry at least $500,000 in liability insurance. Anyone collecting money must do it at an intersection where lights or stop signs are present.

Attorney General Bill Schuette praised the law Thursday, saying loose change and dollars donated at stop signs or red lights help many people.

The Legislature passed a bill after Schuette said road solicitations weren’t legal, although they’re commonly done around the state.

