Nestle told to review pumping impact on Michigan wetlands

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan environmental regulators have told a bottled water company to re-evaluate how its proposal to withdraw 210 million gallons of water annually from the state would impact local wetlands, streams and natural springs.

MLive reports the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality requested more information from Nestle Waters North America in June about groundwater replenishment around the company’s White Pine Springs well northwest of Evart.

The department is reviewing the company’s application under the Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act, a regulation for the state’s water bottlers that was developed in response to environmental concerns from Nestle’s original Sanctuary Springs well.

The application has been stalled since October after Nestle was found planning to extract more groundwater in conjunction with a $36 million expansion of its bottling plant in Stanwood.

Nestle plans to submit a revised model by Aug. 30.