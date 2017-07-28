Lansing Twp. Police looking for suspect in pillow arson

By Published:

LANSING TWP., Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the pictures above.

Do you recognize that man?

How about the t-shirt or shorts?

Investigators from both the Lansing Township Police and Fire Departments are trying to find the man in connection with a fire that was started inside the Walmart store Wednesday night.

They say someone set fire to some pillows inside the store.

The fire was quickly put out by employees and customers.

No one was injured.

The store was closed for clean-up and while investigators worked.

If you have any information regarding this arson, please contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.

