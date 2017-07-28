“Jasper” Pet Of The Day July 28

Meet “Jasper”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jasper is a 2-year-old black Domestic Longhair cat. He is a friendly, calm guy looking for an adult only home. Jasper’s favorite things are laying in his peoples’ laps, laying in the sun and laying up high and watching the world go by. He is a pretty sociable fellow but will keep to himself when he wants to. He’d most likely do fine with other animals and older, respectful children. He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. To learn more about Jasper contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

