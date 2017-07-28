Ford Explorer carbon monoxide leak prompts local police station to take action

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you drive a Ford Explorer or know someone who does?

If so, you might want to pay attention…

Today, the government announced an investigation into nearly 400,000 additional Ford Explorer SUV’s.

The investigation started last year and comes after complaints of exhaust fumes inside the Ford Explorer vehicles, many from police departments, and the fear is that the exhaust odors are from carbon monoxide exposure.

It was just last week, Meridian Township Police said one of their officers was exposed to deadly carbon monoxide gas inside their patrol car.

“I was a little bit surprised…concerned,” said Meridian Township Police Chief David Hall.

“They shouldn’t have to worry about this issue that’s internal to a vehicle, they’ve got enough to worry about outside of the car,” Township Manager Frank Walsh stated.

The officer was sent to the hospital immediately and released a few hours later.

That same day, Meridian Township Police installed carbon monoxide detectors in all 15 police vehicles for precaution but Walsh says they won’t stop there.

“The next step is do we want to continue purchasing from Ford…Ford needs to step up, they need to work with all the communities that have interceptors in their vehicles, they need to be responsible whether it be a recall or what it is but I’m holding them accountable,” Walsh stated.

Walsh says the safety of their officers is top priority and the severity of a carbon monoxide leak is something the township doesn’t take lightly.

“We need a solution to this because right now if I’m an officer, I’m very concerned about the situation…will a detector is that good enough…I don’t know but we will stay on top of this,” said Walsh.

Chief Hall agrees and says they would consider getting rid of the Ford Explorers if the situation isn’t handled right away.

“If we didn’t have the option of the carbon monoxide detectors and if Ford wasn’t taking a close look at how to solve the problem I guess we would think about that but that would be a big step because what do you replace it with?” Chief Hall stated.

The government plans to investigate more than 1-million Ford Explorers from the model years 2011 to 2017 and at this time, Meridian Township says the decision on whether or not they will get rid of the Ford Explorers is up for debate.