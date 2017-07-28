Feds expand probe into Ford Explorer exhaust fume leaks

By Published:
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government’s auto safety agency has expanded an investigation into complaints of exhaust fumes inside Ford Explorer SUVs, adding two model years and nearly 400,000 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe now covers more than 1.3 million Explorers from the 2011 through 2017 model years. The agency made the move after finding more than 2,700 complaints about exhaust odors and fears of carbon monoxide in an investigation started last year. Among the complaints were three crashes and 41 injuries, mostly loss of consciousness, nausea and headaches.

Many complaints came from police departments, including two crashes with injuries and another injury allegedly from carbon monoxide exposure.

The agency says it will examine Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles. Ford has said previously it is cooperating with the investigation.

