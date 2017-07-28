2 counties launch dog fighting and abuse investigation

(WLNS) – Ingham County Animal Control, along with Eaton County Animal Control and the Lansing Police, team up for a dog fighting and abuse and neglect investigation.

6 News caught up with the investigation at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Lansing Avenue near Cross Street but there were other operations going on across the area as well.

Several dogs were removed from a home there while our crew was on scene.

Eaton County Animal Control says they removed 10 dogs from a house on Thackin Drive in Lansing.

Ingham County Animal Control says more information will be available today about this joint investigation.

