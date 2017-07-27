Woman hurt, Lansing Police investigate overnight shooting

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is an update on a police investigation in Lansing.

6 News has learned from a sergeant from the Lansing Police Department that a woman is in critical condition right now after being shot.

Around 1:30 this morning police say they got a call from someone at home on Richard Road that a woman was hurt, bleeding and needed help.

Officers believe she was shot just around the block on Dadson drive.

This is on the south side of the city.

We’re told she was hit in the abdomen.

As of right now police are still trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

They say they haven’t made any arrests and don’t have any suspects at this time.