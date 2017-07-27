Voters to quiz Lansing Council candidates tonight in town hall

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing voters will get to know the candidates for City Council tonight as they explore some issues that may not normally come up as talking points during their campaigns.

The public is invited to the town hall where the candidates will answer questions on three issues related to civil rights.
Those are:

  • A proposal to rename a portion of Grand River Avenue as “Cesar E. Chavez Avenue”
  • A petition for a ballot issue that would put congressional re-districting in the hands of a nonpartisan citizen commission
  • Establishing Lansing as a sanctuary city and hate crime safe zone.

The candidates will be invited to answer questions from panelists and the audience as well.

The town hall is free and everyone’s welcome.

It’s taking place at the Lansing Media Center at 2500 South Washington Avenue from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

