Union chief “appalled’ at payoff allegations

(AP) – The United Auto Workers union says it is appalled by allegations that one of its vice presidents took payments from a Fiat Chrysler labor relations executive.

President Dennis Williams says in a statement that the allegations in an indictment “dishonored the union and the values we have upheld for more than 80 years.”

Williams says the UAW had no knowledge of the activity until they it was told by government officials.

The indictment alleges that many of the payments were routed through a joint union-company training center. Williams says the union has worked with Fiat Chrysler to put safeguards in place to reduce the risk of it happening again.

Former FCA labor relations chief Al Iacobelli is charged with conspiracy and other crimes. He’s accused of providing $1.2 million to former United Automobile Workers vice president General Holiefield and his wife Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015. Iacobelli also is accused of taking money.