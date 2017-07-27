Truck smashes into tree, burns; driver in serious condition

By Published:

JACKSON CO., Mich (WLNS) – An Indiana man is in serious condition today after a fiery crash in Jackson County last night.

Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand tells 6 News that the driver lost control of his truck while eastbound on Goose Lake Road near Borden Road just before 8:30 p.m. last night.

The truck left the road, hit a tree and burst into flames.

The 23-year-old driver was able to escape the truck before it was engulfed.

He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

