State Capitol hosts Farmers Market

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Grab your shopping bags and head for the State Capitol today.

The first of three Farmers Markets this summer is slated for today from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be more than 70 vendors from across the state who will be selling Michigan-grown and produced products.

Shoppers will find fresh fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and much more.

In addition to the food there will be two free yoga classes offered at 10:45 a.m. and noon.

If exercise is not in your plan than cooking demonstrations might be more appealing.

Those are set for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in front of the east steps of the Capitol.

Future farmers markets are scheduled for the Capitol lawn on August 24 and September 21.