Quick-thinking deputy saves overdosing woman

EATON CO., Mich (WLNS) – The opioid antagonist Narcan is used to save people who are overdosing on opioid drugs, like heroin.

But this morning local police departments might want to start thinking about how much of it their officers carry.

On Wednesday a deputy with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office needed to use three hits of Narcan to save an overdosing woman.

Sheriff’s officials say the deputy found the woman near a car on Saginaw Highway just east of the Lansing Mall.

The woman wasn’t responding had a faint pulse and was turning blue so he gave her a dose of Narcan.

When that didn’t work he got and used another two doses that were in his patrol car.

Ten minutes later, the woman was awake, and speaking to paramedics.

