OVERNIGHT: Medical marijuana shop rammed by stolen truck

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are trying to unravel what happened overnight at a local medical marijuana shop.

Officials say they’re looking the people responsible for ramming the Capital Wellness medical marijuana shop on the 1800 block of Michigan Avenue.

Investigators tell 6 News at least one person got inside the building but officers were on the scene quickly.

Witnesses tell police several suspects took off running.

The truck was still there and police say it was stolen.