“Mountain Dew” Pet Of The Day July 27

Meet “Mountain Dew”, our Pet Of The Day today. Mountain Dew is a handsome male American Staffordshire. He’s a laid-back boy who is looking for a low-key home. Mountain Dew is super-smart and is happy to show you how well he knows his commands. He would prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only household. Mountain Dew is a lot of fun and has a goofy side that will make you laugh! He has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Mountain Dew by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org .

