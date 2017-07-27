Jury: Michael Jackson estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4 million

By Published:
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 1984 file photo, Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, a jury found that Jackson’s estate owes Jones $9.4 million in royalties and production fees from “Billie Jean,” “Thriller” and more of the superstar’s biggest hits. (AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A jury has found that Michael Jackson’s estate owes Quincy Jones $9.4 million in royalties and production fees from “Billie Jean,” ”Thriller” and more of the superstar’s biggest hits.

The award from a Los Angeles Superior Court jury on Wednesday fell short of the $30 million the legendary producer sought in the lawsuit filed nearly four years ago, but well above the $392,000 the Jackson estate contended Jones was owed.

Estate attorney Howard Weitzman said he and his team were surprised by the verdict and would appeal it.

Jones claimed in the lawsuit that Jackson’s estate and Sony Music Entertainment owed him for music he had produced that was used in the concert film “This Is It” and two Cirque du Soleil shows that used Jackson’s songs.

