WI governor tweets on ‘major’ jobs news from Trump; Snyder signs tax incentive package for business

(AP/WLNS) – Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says President Donald Trump plans to make a “major jobs announcement for Wisconsin” amid speculation that electronics giant Foxconn will build a plant in the state.

Walker tweeted the statement while referring to a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the White House.

A top Republican in the state, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, says he’s in Washington for what he called an expected announcement from Trump about Foxconn. Vos says he had no details about the possible Foxconn deal.

Trump’s official schedule lists a “jobs announcement” at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Wisconsin is among seven states, mostly in the Midwest, that the company has named as possible locations to build the its first liquid-crystal display factory that could mean tens of thousands of jobs.

Today Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to allow qualified companies that create hundreds or thousands of Michigan jobs to receive tax incentives.

The Republican on Wednesday signed the “Good Jobs” package of bills at an industrial property in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills. His office says the law is designed to help diversify Michigan’s economy and attract new, large-scale employers.

Snyder says Michigan “needs to set the stage to grow entirely new industries.”

The new incentives will be capped at $200 million a year. The legislation came six years after Snyder and fellow Republicans replaced such breaks with a scaled-back economic development program.

Snyder had pushed the Legislature to approve the program this summer, hoping it would help persuade Taiwanese electronics contractor Foxconn to build a Michigan factory.