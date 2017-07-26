Survey results show how Jackson residents feel about police department

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re getting a look at how people in a mid-Michigan community view their police department.

The results of the survey show the vast majority of city residents have a positive view of the police department.

The survey was a collaboration between the city of Jackson and Spring Arbor University.

It was mailed to 3,500 residents in April and the results came out Wednesday.

While one-third of participants say they believe the overall community has negative views of the police department, 90 percent of them say they personally have a positive view of the department.

Roughly six out to 10 people reported positive interactions with police, while only 8 percent reported no positive interactions.

When it comes to community tensions with police, Jackson residents don’t think it’s a problem in the city.

In fact, the majority of them are willing to partner with the department to build better relationships.

We’ll be taking a closer look at the survey and what it means in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned for that.

