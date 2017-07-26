Summer camper, 7, dies after hit by vehicle on field trip

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say a 7-year-old boy who was attending a summer camp run by a school district has died after being struck by a vehicle in southwestern Michigan.

Portage police say Nicolaus Moehle of Texas Township died in the collision Tuesday afternoon in the city just south of Kalamazoo.

The Portage Public Schools district says the boy was participating in the “Bug Science” camp with about 20 other children in first through third grades.

District spokeswoman Michelle Karpinski tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the children had been on a field trip when the child was struck at or near a crosswalk near 12th Street Elementary School. She says the class was supervised by three adults.

Karpinski says school administrators have cancelled this week’s remaining sessions.

The collision remains under investigation.

