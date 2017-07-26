Skubick: Pollster predicts President Trump’s future in office

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is not much debate that the first six months of President Trump’s term in office have been filled with controversy.

Now 6 News pollster Bernie Porn says the cumulative effect of the turmoil could lead to an early end for the Trump presidency.

When asked if President Trump completes his four years, pollster Bernie Porn’s answer is short. “I don’t think he does.”

In a national USA Today survey 42 percent believe he should be removed from office and 42 percent believe he should stay.

Porn thinks when it comes to the current probe into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign to influence the outcome of the U.S. election last November, where there is smoke there is fire.

“There’s just a growing, call it circumstantial evidence. If it wasn’t collusion, it’s shear, utter stupid in terms of how they dealt with the campaign,” said Porn. “There were enough meetings that it will be difficult to explain.”

The voters who supported Mr. Trump are, for the most part, standing with him, but he is losing independent voters. Mr. Porn says the “drip, drip, drip” of negative news continues.

“You need a neck brace to keep track of all the charges, positions and the rhetoric coming out of the White House,” adds Porn.

There is no move in Congress to impeach the president but the chatter is out there.

But Mr. Porn thinks, Mr. Trump might resign on his own, ahead of any would-be effort to oust him.

“I think he might resign on his own given the problems he continues to have and much of it is of his own doing.”

The president says he is not a quitter.