New trucks join firefighting team in Jackson County

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Getting a new fire truck is something that happens once every couple decades for most fire departments.

But a mid-Michigan public safety department is now showing off two brand new additions.

The new trucks are now in service in Blackman and Leoni townships.

And they don’t just look nice, they are improving safety too.

These twin trucks are the latest additions to the firefighting team at Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.

“We replaced several trucks that were 25 plus years old,” said Director Mike Jester.

Since the public safety department serves Blackman and Leoni townships, fire stations in both townships get their own new rig.

“It was important to me to have both townships purchase the trucks at the same time. Because in doing so we saved tens of thousands of dollars,” Jester said.

The trucks cost more than $600,000 each, making this a total purchase of $1.2 million.

“That’s meant to last over 25 years, so when you divide that out, it doesn’t seem as bad,” Jester said.

It’s a 21st century fire engine.

“The trucks have airbags, anti-lock brakes, rearview cameras, things you didn’t have 25 years ago,” Jester said.

Along with being a smoother ride, the trucks also hold two and a half times more water.

“It gives us an advantage fighting fires in areas that aren’t served by municipal water,” Jester said.

Jester says they recently showed off one of the fire engines to residents in Leoni Township and got a great response.

“I’ve seen that the community supports us and sees us as a value,” Jester said.

If you’d like to see the new trucks in person the department plans to hold an open house in Blackman Township sometime in the near future to show them off.