Jackson candidate forum set for tonight

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan’s primary election is less than two weeks away.

County, city and township officials are working hard to make sure their voters are informed before casting their ballots.

And in Jackson the city’s Human Relations Commission has organized a candidate forum for tonight.

The forum tonight will include mayoral candidates as well as those running for city council seats.

According to our media partners at MLive the HRC has hosted forums like these in the past but hasn’t organized one in at least five years.

Mayoral candidates include incumbent Bill Jors and 6th Ward councilman Derek Dobies.

When it comes to city council incumbent Arlene Robinson is running to keep her seat in the First Ward.

Third Ward candidates include Caleb Blondke, Andrew Lindley and incumbent Dan Greer.

Incumbent Andrew Frounfelker will run against Susan Murdie and David Jones for the Fifth Ward seat.

Tonight’s forum is happening at Jackson City Hall in the council chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the primary election which is August 8th.

