Housing rally slated for Capitol steps today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – This week is the “National Housing Week of Action” and a rally will take place this afternoon in Lansing to bring awareness to the importance of housing programs and services.

According to organizers tens of thousands of people in Michigan are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

The rally starts at noon on the steps of the State Capitol.

Several speakers will tell their stories on how housing changed their lives.

Organizers say it’s important to have federal funding for housing especially since Michigan could lose more than $222 million under the proposed federal budget cuts.

Those cuts could impact more than 24,000 households in the state.