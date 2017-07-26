Enbridge wins appeal in dispute over man’s health, oil spill

FILE - In this July 29, 2010 file photo, a worker monitors the water in Talmadge Creek in Marshall Township, Mich., near the Kalamazoo River as oil from a ruptured pipeline, owned by Enbridge Inc, is vacuumed out the water. The U.S. Department of Transportation wants to expand rules for pipelines carrying oil, gasoline and other hazardous liquids inspections requirements to include rural areas that are currently exempt, and for companies to more closely analyze the results of their inspections. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Enbridge Energy in a dispute over whether a disastrous oil spill caused a man’s health problems.

Chance Lowery says he suffered coughing, headaches and vomiting when he was exposed to fumes from the heavy crude in Calhoun County in 2010. He says those problems led to a ruptured artery.

A doctor who didn’t personally examine Lowery blames the oil spill. But the Supreme Court said Tuesday that Lowery can’t link his health problems to fumes through speculation or conjecture.

Enbridge says Lowery lived miles from the spill in the Kalamazoo River, and his health woes occurred three weeks later.

