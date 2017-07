EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Is your child bored during summer break?

They are invited to take a splash at the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center today to celebrate the 2017 Summer Splash.

It’s an annual event that includes several contests including the famous summer splash belly flop contest.

There will be other activities including a balloon toss, children’s games, prizes, a DJ and more.

It starts at 11:30 this morning and goes until 6 p.m. tonight.