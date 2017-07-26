Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

During the early evening hours of Wednesday July 19, officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of South Waverly for an Armed Robbery. If you can identify this individual, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Andrufus Sharquan Watkins-Day is a 22-year-old black male who stands 6’01″ tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Watkins-Day has a Felony Warrant for Assault out of the City of Lansing.

Derek Thomas Munson is a 30-year-old white male who stands 6’03” tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Munson has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of the City of

Lansing, Michigan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.