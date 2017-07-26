“Cody” Pet Of The Day July 26

Meet “Cody”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cody is a beautiful male Akita. He is well-mannered and knows several commands. Cody is cuddly, lovable and playful once he gets past the initial Akita aloofness. He would prefer a home with no children. Cody has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Cody by contacting the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.
