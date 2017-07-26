ALERT: Scam tries new twist on MSUFCU customers

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There is a warning this morning for anyone who banks with MSU Federal Credit Union.

There’s a scam making the rounds targeting members.

This one is a phone scam but it’s a little unusual since it uses text messages instead of a phone call.

Officials from MSUFCU say some of its members have been getting texts which try to convince them to reply with their credit card information and ATM pin number.

The text is pictured above.

The credit union wants everyone to know it will never ask for your pin number either over the phone or in a text message.