UPDATE: Senate votes to begin debating Republican bill scuttling Obama health law in win for Trump, GOP

UPDATE: Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D–Flint) issued the following statement following the U.S. Senate vote to advance the Republican health care bill:

“There are real things we can be doing to make health care work better for everyone, like lowering premiums, investing more in prevention and reducing the price of prescription drugs. But instead of expanding and improving access to care, Washington Republicans are obsessed with yanking it away from Michigan families. Lives are on the line. This isn’t the time for playing politics.”

WASHINGTON (AP) – With Pence breaking tie, Senate votes to begin debating Republican bill scuttling Obama health law in win for Trump, GOP.