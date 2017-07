LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Wisconsin company is set to become the first to microchip its employees. Three Square Market is offering to implant RFID chips into workers hands free of charge and they say it’s the way of the future.

It’s a $300 rice-sized chip that will allow employees to open doors, purchase food and log into computers with the wave of their hand.

The technology is similar to the chip in a credit card and lives between the index finger and thumb.

