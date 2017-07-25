UPDATE: Adoptions begin for cats rescued from hoarding

Related Coverage DEVELOPING: Over 90 animals removed from Lansing home

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Adoptions have begun in the wake of a cat hoarding situation that was discovered last month.

We first told you about the story on June 12 when more than 90 animals were found inside a home on the 2300 block of Teel Avenue in Lansing.

Of those animals only two were dogs and the remainder cats.

Nearly half of the rescued cats had to be euthanized due to feline leukemia.

The remaining cats have tested negative for feline leukemia and are being adopted by the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Fifteen of those cats have already been adopted.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s office continues to investigate the case and there have been no charges brought against the man living in the home with the animals.

Information: Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter 517-676-8370