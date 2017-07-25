Skubick: Pollsters check in on key issues in Schuette vs. Calley showdown

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Political insiders are checking in on the possible race for governor between Bill Schuette and Brian Calley.

There is also a lot of talk about the two issues that could impact their chances of winning.

After first saying there was no need for a criminal investigation into the Flint water crisis, Attorney General Bill Schuette one month later flip flopped and launched what has become a 19 month probe.

After launching a petition drive to create a part-time legislature two months ago, Lt. governor Brian Calley flip flopped and scrapped his first effort and launched a second petition drive.

The Denno Resch research firm asked the political insiders in town how those two issues will impact their likely bid for the Republican nomination for governor.

51 percent of the pundits see the Flint investigation as a plus for the attorney general while 41 percent believe it will eventually hurt him.

There’s an interesting political split as more Democrats than Republicans believe the probe will benefit Mr. Schuette.

The pundits think Mr. Calley is in trouble with his part-time legislature effort.

Only about one in three believe the issue helps Mr. Calley while 65 percent do not agree and an overwhelming number of Democrats and Republicans agree it’s bad for the Lt. governor.

Mr. Schuette has never said he is conducting the Flint investigation to further his bid for governor and, in fact, one insider says if that was the case, the investigation could backfire on the candidate.

Mr. Calley has never said he is using the part-time legislature proposal to advance his bid for governor.

But suffice it to say there are many in this town who believe the issues are linked to whether they win or lose the nomination.