UPDATE: MSU basketball practice court sections for sale again

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy Photo: MSU Surplus Store

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you missed out on your chance to buy a piece of the Michigan State Spartans basketball team’s practice floor you’re getting a second shot.

Just a few weeks ago the MSU Surplus Store sold out of the first round of four-foot by four-foot sections of wood floor.

There are now just 160 sections left.

If you’re interested you’ll have to go to the Surplus Store’s website and enter a drawing for a chance to be able to buy one section.

The pieces are selling for $20 each.

You have until August 1 to sign up.

ONLINE: MSU Surplus Store

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s