UPDATE: MSU basketball practice court sections for sale again

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you missed out on your chance to buy a piece of the Michigan State Spartans basketball team’s practice floor you’re getting a second shot.

Just a few weeks ago the MSU Surplus Store sold out of the first round of four-foot by four-foot sections of wood floor.

There are now just 160 sections left.

If you’re interested you’ll have to go to the Surplus Store’s website and enter a drawing for a chance to be able to buy one section.

The pieces are selling for $20 each.

You have until August 1 to sign up.

ONLINE: MSU Surplus Store