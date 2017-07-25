Michigan makes money available to assist flooding recovery

Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s governor is making money available to help four counties that saw widespread damage amid flash flooding last month.

Gov. Rick Snyder on Tuesday announced that he’s opened the Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund to provide financial assistance to Bay, Isabella, Gladwin and Midland counties.

Eligible local governments may apply for assistance grants of up to $100,000 or 10 percent of the previous year’s operating budget, whichever is less. The fund is used when communities show that they’ve exhausted local resources while responding to a disaster or emergency.

The money can be used for disaster response, overtime for public employees, contracts used during the response, supplies and infrastructure.

Snyder earlier this month asked President Donald Trump for a disaster declaration due to the damage.

