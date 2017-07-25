Meijer expands store-to-door delivery to Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After a successful launch of home delivery service in Detroit, Meijer is expanding the service to 2.5 million Michigan households, including the Lansing area.

Beginning August 1, Meijer shoppers can use the Shipt app to order groceries and every day items online from stores in East Lansing, Okemos, Charlotte, DeWitt, Grand Ledge and Mason.

Personal shoppers then hand-pick items from local Meijer stores offering Shipt’s home-delivery service and deliver orders within a preferred one-hour time window.

Customers can order from a list of 55,000 items, including fresh produce, refrigerated and frozen items as well as alcohol, pet food, and health and beauty care items.

In order to use the service customers must first sign up for a Shipt membership for $99 per year.

For a limited-time, new members will also receive $25 off their first order.

Delivery is free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

Meijer is also offering the delivery service in Kalamazoo, Flint and Saginaw beginning August 3.